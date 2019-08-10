Music at the Park Summer Concert Series
Elgie Woods Piano Park Corner of Oak and College Sts., Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Music at the Park Summer Concert Series 2019 – Elgie Woods Piano Park, Corner of Oak St. & College St., Downtown Somerset, 7:30pm. The series runs throughout the summer and features local musicians from a variety of genres. August 3rd will feature Tommy Minton (vocals and stringed instruments). Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free entertainment.
For more information call (606) 305-2685 or visit lctourism.com
Info
