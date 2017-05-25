Music@BCM: Brass, Blues, Jazz and More

Behringer-Crawford Museum becomes "the place to be on Thursday nights," as Music@BCM returns.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with food and refreshments, with the performance running from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Museum members pay for one admission and get the second one free. Adult beverages are available for purchase. Concert-goers can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger, KY, supporting local community organizations. Parking is free.

Music@BCM presents "Bourbon 'n' Blues" on May 25 with "The Cheryl and Shorty Show," featuring the "goddess of the blues" Cheryl Renee on keyboard and vocals and Shorty Pullie Star on drums and backup vocals. Beginning June 1, Music@BCM will take place each Thursday night through August 10, with the exception of July 6, in BCM's outdoor amphitheatre at 1600 Montague Road - Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

Music@BCM is an eclectic mix of musical genres designed to spotlight regional performers and preserve Northern Kentucky's musical heritage in a family-friendly atmosphere in scenic Devou Park.The rest of the Music@BCM 2017 concert lineup:

June 1: "Something Old, Something New" with Jake Speed and the Freddies

June 8: "Beer 'n' Brass" with the Mount Auburn Brass Fellowship

June 15: "High Energy" with Mike and Dannita Wade and a special guest

June 22: "The Grass is Blue" with the Northern Kentucky Bluegrass All-Stars

June 29: "Crawfish Ramble" with Robin Lacy and DeZydeco

July 13: "Southern Comfort" with Hot Magnolias

July 20: "Hot, Hot, Hot" with Tropicoso

July 27: "Big Blues" with Leroy Ellington

August 3: "Whiskey in the Jar" with Roger Drawdy and the Firestarters

August 10: "Dancin' in the Streets" with Ramona Blaine and The Company

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to bcmuseum.org.