Music@BCM: Brass, Blues, Jazz and More

Behringer-Crawford Museum becomes "the place to be on Thursday nights," as Music@BCM returns.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with food and refreshments, with the performance running from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Museum members pay for one admission and get the second one free. Adult beverages are available for purchase. Concert-goers can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger, KY, supporting local community organizations. Parking is free.

Beginning June 1, Music@BCM will take place each Thursday night through August 10, with the exception of July 6, in BCM's outdoor amphitheatre at 1600 Montague Road - Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

Music@BCM is an eclectic mix of musical genres designed to spotlight regional performers and preserve Northern Kentucky's musical heritage in a family-friendly atmosphere in scenic Devou Park.The rest of the Music@BCM 2017 concert lineup:

June 15: "High Energy" with Mike and Dannita Wade and a special guest

June 22: "The Grass is Blue" with the Northern Kentucky Bluegrass All-Stars

June 29: "Crawfish Ramble" with Robin Lacy and DeZydeco

July 13: "Southern Comfort" with Hot Magnolias

July 20: "Hot, Hot, Hot" with Tropicoso

July 27: "Big Blues" with Leroy Ellington

August 3: "Whiskey in the Jar" with Roger Drawdy and the Firestarters

August 10: "Dancin' in the Streets" with Ramona Blaine and The Company

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to bcmuseum.org.