× Expand Ernesto’s Mexican Cuisine Music Bingo at Ernesto’s Mexican Cuisine

Music Bingo at Ernesto’s Mexican Cuisine

FREE to play bingo.

Join us for Music Bingo! JD Entertainment will be hosting Music Bingo at Ernestos Mexican Cuisine. Each player will receive a bingo card with song titles on it. The host will play 30-45 seconds of each song and announce the name of the song. It is your job to see if you have the song on your card. Music Bingo is free to play with chances at $50 and $100 jackpots for both rounds!

For more information call (502) 265-0406 or visit touroldham.com/calendar