× Expand Game On Sports Bar & Grill Music Bingo at Game On!

Music Bingo at Game On!

FREE to play. Cost for food & Drinks.

Come out to Game On - Sports Bar & Grill! for Music Bingo every the third Wednesday of the month. JD Entertainment will be hosting.Each player will receive a bingo card with song titles on it. The host will play 30-45 seconds of each song and announce the name of the song. It is your job to see if you have the song on your card. Music Bingo is FREE to play with chances at $25 and $50 jackpots for both rounds.

For more information call (502) 265-7171 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/