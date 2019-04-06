× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau SKyPAC

Music of Cream 50th Anniversary World Tour

Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and so much more. Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream’s legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s.

After their successful inaugural Music of Cream 50th Anniversary Tour in Australia and New Zealand in 2017, Kofi BAKER (son of Ginger Baker) and Malcolm BRUCE (son of Jack Bruce) unite with Will Johns (Eric Clapton’s nephew* and son of Zeppelin/Stones/Hendrix engineer Andy) to unleash the lightning that electrified a generation in an extensive World Tour.

Feel the fire and the freedom of “Spoonful”, “Strange Brew”, “Sunshine of Your Love”, “White Room”, “Crossroads” and “Badge.” Listen to the stories and see them interplay with their mentors on the big screen — master musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit, celebrating an extraordinary legacy.

For more information visit visitbgky.com/event/music-of-cream-50th-anniversary-world-tour/4211/