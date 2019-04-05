The Music of Cream

Kofi Baker (son of Ginger Baker).Malcolm Bruce (son of Jack Bruce). Will Johns (nephew of Eric Clapton). Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and so much more. Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream's legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s.

