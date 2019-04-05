The Music of Cream

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

The Music of Cream

Kofi Baker (son of Ginger Baker).Malcolm Bruce (son of Jack Bruce). Will Johns (nephew of Eric Clapton). Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and so much more. Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream's legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s.

For more information call (502) 352-7469  or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
