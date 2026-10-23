Music for a Purpose supports the West Louisville Talent Education Center
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First Unitarian Church 809 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
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Music for a Purpose
music
Come and hear the Mendelssohn Octet and other great music while supporting the West Louisville Talent Education Center, a wonderful organization dedicated to providing arts education enrichment for at-risk students. Hope to see you there!
For more information call 617-304-9894.
Info
First Unitarian Church 809 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music