Musical Meditation in the Salt Cave

Join us for this unique group session and let the soothing sound of the guitar, meditation music and Erin's voice fill the cave and your soul with peace. Singing along is optional, but encouraged! You will be enveloped in sound and serenity, held in the pink Himalayan salt, with soft light and twinkling stars overhead.

Sunday, November 7th, 4-5 pm ($35 per person)

Participants will also enjoy the benefits of Halotherapy during the session! Space is limited! Feel free to bring your own meditation cushions, pillows and blankets.

For more information call (859) 396-2349 or visit lexsaltcave.com