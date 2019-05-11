Musicfest at Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre

The Mountain Arts Center and Capture Kentucky Present Music Rules Fest, eastern Kentucky’s newest music festival! Hosted in beautiful and historic Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg, Ky, audiences will witness the hottest breakthrough acts. Introducing a diverse musical lineup that includes Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound, Leah Blevins Music, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Sean Whiting, Chelsea Nolan, and Waylon Nelson

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com