Musicke's Cordes: The Violin in England at Locust Grove

Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Concert Series

Musicke's Cordes: The Violin in England

Sunday, February 23, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Enjoy music from 17th-century England by Locke, Purcell & Others with this baroque violin duo.

Musicke's Cordes is based in Providence, Rhode Island and is a collaboration between baroque violinist Sam Breene and lutenist Jeffrey Noonan.

Locust Grove’s Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Series offers concertgoers a unique opportunity. Patrons delight in music that the Clarks and Croghans would have heard in the room where they most likely would have enjoyed it — the second-floor Great Parlor of the historic house.

Refreshments at 5:00 p.m.; concert in Locust Grove’s Great Parlor begins at 5:30 p.m. Individual concerts are $20 each. Pre-paid reservations are required--please call (502) 897-9845.

Season subscriptions may be purchased by calling Locust Grove at (502) 897-9845. Categories are Patron, $200; Supporter, $100; and Subscriber, $70.

For more information call (502) 897-9845 or visit locustgrove.org