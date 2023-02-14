Musique Romantique at The Seelbach Hilton Hotel

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

*Louisville Chorus—Daniel Spurlock, Music Director

*28th annual Valentine Dinner Show, Dancing, Auction, more—An evening of Romance & Enjoyable Events Aplenty for Groups and Couples

*Valentine's Day

*6PM Auction opening and cash bar, 6:45 Dinner catered by The Seelbach Hilton, 8PM Show of Classic Love Songs

*ADVANCE Reservations only

*$150/person—LouisvilleChorus.org

*For a 10% discount + program & stage recognition, Reserve a Table of 7-10 by calling 502-968-6300.

*Free Tix to remaining series concerts

For more information, please call 502.968.6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
502.968.6300
