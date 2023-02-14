Musique Romantique at The Seelbach Hilton Hotel
to
The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Musique Romantique
Musique Romantique at The Seelbach Hilton Hotel
*Louisville Chorus—Daniel Spurlock, Music Director
*28th annual Valentine Dinner Show, Dancing, Auction, more—An evening of Romance & Enjoyable Events Aplenty for Groups and Couples
*Valentine's Day
*6PM Auction opening and cash bar, 6:45 Dinner catered by The Seelbach Hilton, 8PM Show of Classic Love Songs
*ADVANCE Reservations only
*$150/person—LouisvilleChorus.org
*For a 10% discount + program & stage recognition, Reserve a Table of 7-10 by calling 502-968-6300.
*Free Tix to remaining series concerts
For more information, please call 502.968.6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org