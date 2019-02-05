Mysterious Mauvilla: The Lost Treasure of Dr. John Martin Taylor

In the 1840’s, the well-to-do Dr. John Martin Taylor (1819-1884) built an 18-room Italianate mansion in the booming steamboat town of Westport, KY for his wife, Mary Elizabeth Robertson Rives Taylor (1824-1868), formerly of Nashville, TN. The Taylor’s called their home Mauvilla. It is said to have been a copy of the home Mary was accustomed to in Nashville, as she had acquired a great deal of wealth from her father’s estate by the time she married Dr. Taylor. The brick residence was one of the first in the area to possess huge bathtubs, at eight feet in length and carved out of soapstone. A grand spiral staircase further gave one the illusion of grandeur. Built on the bluffs of the sweeping Ohio River about a mile north of Westport near 18 Mile Creek, it had a commanding view of the river. A third floor cupola had windows on four sides from where one could look down the tree-lined avenue to the river landing or perhaps signal boats. The estate had the reputation of being the “most beautiful mansion from Pittsburgh to New Orleans on the Ohio River.”

It is rumored that Dr. Taylor hid a great deal of his wealth in the walls of his antebellum plantation home. Some say it was hidden in one of the six huge Corinthian columns that graced the front entrance of the mansion. Yet another version stated there was treasure of another sort - rare, expensive Kentucky Bourbon – stashed in the columns. Rumors eventually turned into legend and the story expanded as it was retold countless times, blurring the historical facts.

Mysterious Mauvilla: The Lost Treasure of Dr. John Martin Taylor will be performed by members of the Oldham County High School Theatre Dept. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Oldham County History Center. Included with this performance will be dinner catered by Classic Cuisine. Guests will be able to mingle with the cast and munch on appetizers from 6 – 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Cash bar available.

A few years ago “when we were first approached about putting together the first murder mystery for the History Center, I had no idea what it would be like, how we would write it, how it would go even, but I really wanted my theatre students to have to opportunity to completely immerse themselves in a piece of theatre,” said Alison Lambert, Oldham County High School Theatre Dept. Director/English Dept. Teacher. One reason the students keep participating in this murder mystery fundraiser year after year is because Lambert thinks “it is imperative that we support our community, that our community knows who we are and supports us, and that we work to become a pillar of collaboration between the high school and this wonderful community.”

Ticket prices for this fundraiser are $50 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. This event will take place in the Rob Morris Educ. Building, located at 207 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org