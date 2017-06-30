Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller

Lake Cumberland Winery Presents “Offing-Ferris Bueller” a Murder-Mystery Dinner Theater – 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, KY, 6:30pm. Join Ferris Bueller and others for a delicious meal and an evening of inter-active fun. Rumor has it that Bueller gets away with murder and so does his killer! Reservations required, tickets are $45/person and include the show and dinner.

For more information call 606-348-5253 or visit lakecumbelandwinery.com or email norrie@lakeumberlandwinery.com for reservations.