Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller

to Google Calendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00

Lake Cumberland Winery 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller

Lake Cumberland Winery Presents “Offing-Ferris Bueller” a Murder-Mystery Dinner Theater – 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, KY, 6:30pm. Join Ferris Bueller and others for a delicious meal and an evening of inter-active fun. Rumor has it that Bueller gets away with murder and so does his killer! Reservations required, tickets are $45/person and include the show and dinner. 

For more information call 606-348-5253 or visit lakecumbelandwinery.com or email norrie@lakeumberlandwinery.com for reservations.

Info

Lake Cumberland Winery 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633 View Map

Comedy

Visit Event Website

606-348-5253

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Mystery Dinner Theater-Offing Ferris Bueller - 2017-06-30 18:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 20, 2017

Wednesday

June 21, 2017

Thursday

June 22, 2017

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™