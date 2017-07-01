Mystery Dinner Theater-The Grapes of Death

Lake Cumberland Winery Presents “The Grapes of Death” a Murder-Mystery Dinner Theater – 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, KY, 6:30pm. Will the corpse become the newest ingredient in a “full bodied” wine? See for yourself in this sparkling mystery and enjoy a delicious meal and an evening of inter-active fun. Reservations required, tickets are $45/person and include the show and dinner.

For more information call 606-348-5253 or visit lakecumbelandwinery.com or email norrie@lakeumberlandwinery.com for reservations.