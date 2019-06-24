× Expand https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystery-dinner-theatre-on-the-roof-the-kentucky-castle-tickets-60167717262 Mystery Dinner Theatre on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle

Enjoy an evening on the Rooftop of The Kentucky Castle with an Interactive Mystery Dinner Theatre performance! Enjoy a buffet dinner on the Roof prepared by our award-winning chef. Guests who solve the mystery will compete to win a free night's stay!

“A Murderous Reunion”. The Calvin Coolidge High School Class of 1988 celebrates their 30th Reunion. Unfortunately, days before the reunion, the former class president, Jason Jensen, is blown up in his car in the parking lot of Taco Heaven.

MENU

Appetizer:

Hawaiian Chicken Skewer, grilled chicken, fresh pineapple, sweet and sour glaze, chives

Salad:

Arcadian Mix, Radish, Feta, Green Onion, Heirloom Carrot, Ranch Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Entree:

Roasted Mesquite Rubbed Pork Loin, pear, roasted red pepper relish

Roasted Chicken Breast, herb infused lemon butter sauce

Sides:

Haricot Verts, white wine, garlic, shallots

Garlic and Herb Roasted Potatoes, thyme, rosemary, garlic, olive oil

Rolls and Butter

Dessert:

Mixed Berry Shortcake, local berries, fresh baked shortbread, creme anglaise, berry compote

If inclement weather, this event will be held in the Castle Ballroom or Greenhouse.

If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat. Please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

If you would like to be seated with someone who purchased tickets under a different name, please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

There is no dress code at The Kentucky Castle, however, the majority of mystery dinner guests wear business casual attire.

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, you may call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

This event is best suited for guests 16 years and over

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

* Menu subject to change

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com