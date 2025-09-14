Mystery at Moonlit Lake – Paint & Sip at Oldham Gardens

$40 per person.

Join Camp Designs by Ber for a spooky and creative afternoon at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. You’ll paint the enchanting “Mystery at Moonlit Lake’ scene while enjoying great company. Ticket includes painting supplies plus one drink ticket.

Reserve your spot via Venmo (@dylanjackson90) and include the names of anyone you’d like to sit with in the note. For questions email designs.byber@yahoo.com.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/