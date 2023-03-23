Mystery at Shady Acres - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Shady Acres

Mystery at Shady Acres

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School with an Intergenerational Cast.

The audience's help is needed to solve the baffling theft at Shady Acres, a cozy hotel tucked away in the remote English countryside in the late 1920s. The hotel staff is frantically preparing for the arrival of their most prestigious guests ever — the wealthy and famous Fairfaxes from America. Everything seems to be going awry as the hotel is turned topsy-turvy with zany activity. Finally, hotel manager Mr. Clifford manages to usher the English Tea Garden tour group out of the lobby early and to straighten out the confusion between the Fairfaxes and the Brighthams, another pair of wealthy guests. Just when he thinks everything is going smoothly, Mrs. Fairfax’s valuable diamond necklace is stolen! Who could it be? And who is the mysterious man lurking about who signed the hotel register as Mr. X? The police discover that practically everyone at the hotel has a motive. Having a flamboyant but ineffective detective and his assistant arrive on the scene competing to solve the case first only makes matters worse. Good thing your audience is there to help point out the clues and analyze characters’ motivations. This lighthearted ’whodunit’ has enough twists and turns to keep audiences of all ages entertained!

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool