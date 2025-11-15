× Expand Students of IT and Business Services Program, Great Crossings High School, Georgetown, Kentucky Logo of Georgetown250 Committee

Mystic Wind: Choctaw Social Dances and Drum Circle Performance

The Mystic Wind Choctaw Social Dance troupe will perform traditional dances of the Choctaw, invite us to share in a drum circle, and share their history, language and culture with us. Fred Nez Keams will also perform Native American Flute interludes for an immersive Native American experience. After the performances we will go to Ward Hall for a Native American stick ball game at 3:00 p.m. This program honors Native American Heritage Month and kicking off Georgetown250, celebrating 250 years of Georgetown history and culture.

For more information call 502-868-7585.