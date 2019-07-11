NASCAR Racing at Kentucky Speedway

Kentucky Speedway 1 Kentucky Speedway Blvd, Sparta, Kentucky 41086

The biggest names in NASCAR will be at Kentucky Speedway for a weekend of racing that concludes with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400.

July 11   NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

July 12   NASCAR XFINITY Series: Alsco 300

July 13  Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400

For more information call (859) 578-2300 or visit kentuckyspeedway.com

Kentucky Speedway 1 Kentucky Speedway Blvd, Sparta, Kentucky 41086 View Map
