NASCAR Racing at Kentucky Speedway
Kentucky Speedway 1 Kentucky Speedway Blvd, Sparta, Kentucky 41086
The biggest names in NASCAR will be at Kentucky Speedway for a weekend of racing that concludes with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400.
July 11 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225
July 12 NASCAR XFINITY Series: Alsco 300
July 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400
For more information call (859) 578-2300 or visit kentuckyspeedway.com
