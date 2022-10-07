× Expand Ray Ligon Ray Ligon

Nashville Songwriters for Hopkins County Tornado Relief

This event, hosted by Ray Ligon, is to help raise funds for the survivors of the December 9th, 2021 tornados in Hopkins County, and to bring encouragement to the community.

The event will take place on October 7th at the town square in Dawson Springs, KY. Singers & songwriters will be putting on a 3 hour concert in what we call in Nashville, “Writers-In-The-Round”. Joining Ray Ligon, are the duo of “Janet & Charles Cox”, and another duo, “Carryin’ On”, (Brennan & Jacque McGuire).

Bring family, friends and plenty of love! Donations will be accepted throughout the concert.

For more information visit Facebook: Ray Ligon Music