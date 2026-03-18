× Expand The Plaza Theatre Nathan Chester & The Old Soul's Motown Revival LIVE at The Plaza Theatre

Join Nathan Chester & The Old Soul’s Motown Revival LIVE at The Plaza Theatre!

Get ready for a night of soulful energy and timeless sound!

Chicago native Nathan Chester is a dynamic performer dedicated to creating music that makes you feel and move. Now based in Nashville, he has built a diverse career as a professional cruise ship entertainer, artist, and entrepreneur.

Nathan first gained national attention on The Voice (Season 25), where his powerful rendition of Take Me to the River turned the chairs of John Legend and Dan + Shay, earning him a spot on Team Legend.

“What a soulful, powerful voice,” Legend said of Chester. “I love that he’s so committed to this throwback, soulful style. You can tell he’s not afraid of the moment. I think Nathan’s going to go far.”

Don’t miss this electrifying Motown-inspired performance celebrating classic soul with a fresh, modern edge.

Follow Nathan’s journey and explore his original music:

nathanchestermusic.com

For more information call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com