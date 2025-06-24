× Expand . Nathan Meltzer

Nathan Meltzer at the Norton Center of the Arts

Violinist Nathan Metzler is bringing his “gorgeous dreamlike playing” (Seen and Heard International) to the Weisiger stage.

Winner of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition and major prizewinner at the Sibelius and Singapore International Violin Competitions, this Juilliard graduate has performed worldwide–from major orchestras in Europe and the United States to intimate chamber settings and festivals, including the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Northern Sinfonia and the Verbier Festival Academy.

The evening’s program spans over a century of violin music, from elegant Romanticism to contemporary soundscapes. Poulenc’s dramatic 1943 Sonata opens the evening, followed by earthmaker, a unique 2020 composition by inti figgis-vizueta, and Szymanowski’s dreamy, impressionistic Mythes (1915). The charming and narrative Petite Suite de Concert and selections from Fauré’s expressive and refined second violin Sonata round out the program.

Purchase your tickets today at: nortoncenter.com

For more information call 877-448-7469 or visit nortoncenter.com