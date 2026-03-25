× Expand National Bourbon Week® National Bourbon Week® — June 14–2

National Bourbon Week® in Bardstown

Kicking off on National Bourbon Day, the third annual National Bourbon Week ® returns to Bardstown — the Bourbon Capital of the World® — June 14–21, 2026. With 10 partner distilleries, this spirited, weeklong celebration will welcome bourbon enthusiasts from across the country for an unforgettable lineup of rare pours, exclusive experiences, curated events, and signature Southern hospitality. For more information, visit nationalbourbonweek.com.

Presented by Buzick Construction, National Bourbon Week® showcases world-class distilleries, immersive tastings, engaging educational sessions, and the vibrant charm of Bardstown’s historic downtown.

For more information visit nationalbourbonweek.com