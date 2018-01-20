National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé

to Google Calendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé

For Louis Braille’s 209th birthday, students from the Kentucky School for the Blind will join us to tell the story of tactile books for people who are blind. We will unveil our newest museum exhibit, which includes a copy of Le Procédé – the book Louis Braille published in 1829 to tell the world about his code. Come help us celebrate! For all ages.

*FREE EVENT: Registration required by January 19

For more information or to register call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org

Info
American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, Kids & Family
5028992213
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé - 2018-01-20 13:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Monday

December 11, 2017

Submit Yours