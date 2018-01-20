National Braille Month: Celebrating Louis Braille and Le Procédé

For Louis Braille’s 209th birthday, students from the Kentucky School for the Blind will join us to tell the story of tactile books for people who are blind. We will unveil our newest museum exhibit, which includes a copy of Le Procédé – the book Louis Braille published in 1829 to tell the world about his code. Come help us celebrate! For all ages.

*FREE EVENT: Registration required by January 19

For more information or to register call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org