National Corvette Museum Anniversary Celebration

 In 2025, the National Corvette Museum marks their 31st Anniversary and continues to focus on the people that Corvette has brought together. Join them in Bowling Green to look back on the Museum’s history and forward to the future! Registered participants can enjoy three days of activities in and around the Museum, special presentations, raffles, Hall of Fame activities and more.

