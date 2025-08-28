× Expand National Corvette Museum Several generations of Corvettes parked in front of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky.

National Corvette Museum Anniversary Celebration

In 2025, the National Corvette Museum marks their 31st Anniversary and continues to focus on the people that Corvette has brought together. Join them in Bowling Green to look back on the Museum’s history and forward to the future! Registered participants can enjoy three days of activities in and around the Museum, special presentations, raffles, Hall of Fame activities and more.

For more information, please visit corvettemuseum.org/