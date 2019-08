National Mounted Police Colloquium

The Kentucky Horse Park Police and the Lexington Police Department present the Annual National Mounted Police Colloquium at Alltech Arena. Guest instructors include: Megan Lau, Maryland National Capital Park Police; Toronto, Canada Mounted Police; Mounted Shooters – Kentucky Cowtown Rangers. Course Content includes Flatwork, Jumping, Crowd Control, Tactics, Search Techniques, Obstacles, and Shooting.

For more information call (859) 259-4250 or visit kyhorsepark.com