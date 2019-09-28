National Public Land's Day

Bring your family, friends, students, or co-workers to spend the day outdoors giving back to your community by pulling invasive species, maintaining trails, picking up trash and more. Your work will help ensure that Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will continue to be a beautiful place for all to enjoy. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com