National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Louisville

The largest annual wheelchair multi-sports event in the world - the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) - will be held this year in Louisville, Ky. More than 600 Veteran athletes from across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Great Britain will engage in an exciting week of competition, camaraderie and fun. The Paralyzed Veterans of America Kentucky-Indiana Chapter and the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville are the local hosts for this year's Wheelchair Games.

The NVWG offer 20 competitive events, including air guns, archery, basketball, boccia, bowling, field, golf, handcycling, a motorized wheelchair rally, nine ball, power soccer, quad rugby, slalom, softball, swimming, table tennis, track, trapshooting, weightlifting and a team challenge event. Veteran athletes compete in all events against others with similar athletic ability, competitive experience or age. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the winners of each event.

For more information visit wheelchairgames.org