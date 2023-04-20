× Expand Better Together Nationwide Day of Second Chances graphic

Nationwide Day of Second Chances Job Fair

Better Together is breaking down employment barriers by hosting a series of background-friendly job fairs across the country on April 20 as part of its Nationwide Day of Second Chances. In Lexington, a job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Bluegrass Community Church at The Nathaniel Mission, located at 1109 Versailles Road, Suite 100/150, in Lexington.

To support job seekers who are faced with challenges to re-entering the workforce, Better Together’s Day of Second Chances brings churches, volunteers, businesses and nonprofits together to host a coordinated job fair day that features background-friendly employers and provides resources including free one-on-one job coaching sessions to review resumes and interviewing skills, clothing and haircuts.

Job seekers and background-friendly employers can register online at BetterTogetherUS.org/Events/NWDSC.