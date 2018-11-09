Native American Educational Conference

An educational conference focusing on the traditions, culture, and religious and spiritual practices of Kentucky Native Americans will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington. The conference is free and open to the public.

The conference theme is “Restoration through the Spirit – Native Spirituality in Today's World” and is planned to commemorate American Indian Heritage Month, observed nationally each November.

For more information call 502-892-3607