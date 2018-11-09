Native American Educational Conference

Centenary United Methodist Church 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Native American Educational Conference

An educational conference focusing on the traditions, culture, and religious and spiritual practices of Kentucky Native Americans will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington. The conference is free and open to the public.

The conference theme is “Restoration through the Spirit – Native Spirituality in Today's World” and is planned to commemorate American Indian Heritage Month, observed nationally each November.

For more information call 502-892-3607

Centenary United Methodist Church 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
502-892-3607
