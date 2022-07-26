Native American, First Nations, Indian: Researching Indigenous Peoples with Judy Nimer Muhn

× Expand www.kygs.org Judy Nimer Muhn

Family legends often tell of an ancestor who was the daughter of a chief or some other Indian relationship. Come and find out the truth, myths, facts and information about how to determine if your family descends from Native or First Nations people.

Judy has been researching her family tree from the age of 12, specializing in French-Canadian, Acadian, Native American and Michigan research.

Beginning as a professional genealogist in Europe in 1993, she has lectured at National Genealogical Society conferences, RootsTech, Federation of Genealogical Societies as well as conferences in Europe and around the United States.

Traveling extensively around the world, Judy has visited and researched in the villages and archives of Germany, Scotland, France, Quebec, and Ontario where her or her husband’s family lived. Owner of Lineage Journeys, she conducts research for clients and offers presentations in churches, libraries and organizations.

Judy identifies as biracial as European and Indigenous (Oglala Lakota and Métisse) and is actively working in anti-racism and DEI work in her personal and professional life. She is an activist in the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2-Spirit (MMIWG2S) movement.

Judy is the President of the Oakland County Genealogical Society, Vice-President and Social Media committee member and blogger for the Michigan Genealogical Council, and a board member & Awards Chair of the National Genealogical Society, and a member of many societies.

Target Audience: Beginner to Advanced

Costs

Registration fee is $15

Free to KYGS Members

Kentucky Genealogical Society members use the email address associated with your account

and the discount code: MEMBER during registration to register for free.

Not Yet a Member?

If you're not yet a member, join now and access free programs like this one and dozens of others programs you can view on-demand.

Go to http://www.kygs.org/join.html to become a member for just $20 annually.

For more information, please visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/8790649758989421328