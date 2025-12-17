Native & Heirloom Plants Fest

to

Kentucky , Kentucky

The 3rd Annual Native and Heirloom Plants Festival 2026

Pulaski Co. Extension Office, 90 UK Extension Blvd. Somerset, KY, 9 am-1 pm Eastern Time.

Come learn about native pollinator plants and heirloom vegetables at this unique event sponsored by the Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners Association and Pulaski County Extension Office in Somerset, Kentucky. Open to the public, this fest features regional artisans and speakers, hands-on demonstrations, local and regional native plant, heirloom vegetable and seed suppliers and nurseries, local food trucks, and an assortment of activities geared for youth and adults alike.

For more information call 606-679-6361 or email LCMGA720@gmail.com.

Info

Kentucky , Kentucky
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden, Outdoor
606-679-6361
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Native & Heirloom Plants Fest - 2026-04-18 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Native & Heirloom Plants Fest - 2026-04-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Native & Heirloom Plants Fest - 2026-04-18 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Native & Heirloom Plants Fest - 2026-04-18 09:00:00 ical