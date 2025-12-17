× Expand Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners Association Native & Heirloom Plants Fest Flyer

The 3rd Annual Native and Heirloom Plants Festival 2026

Pulaski Co. Extension Office, 90 UK Extension Blvd. Somerset, KY, 9 am-1 pm Eastern Time.

Come learn about native pollinator plants and heirloom vegetables at this unique event sponsored by the Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners Association and Pulaski County Extension Office in Somerset, Kentucky. Open to the public, this fest features regional artisans and speakers, hands-on demonstrations, local and regional native plant, heirloom vegetable and seed suppliers and nurseries, local food trucks, and an assortment of activities geared for youth and adults alike.

For more information call 606-679-6361 or email LCMGA720@gmail.com.