Natural Bridge Hoedown

to Google Calendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00 iCalendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00

Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376

Natural Bridge Hoedown

Natural Bridge Hoedown

The famous Natural Bridge Hoedowns have been a popular tradition at Natural Bridge for over 45 years!  Natural Bridge State Resort Park and square dance caller, Jane Bolin, invite you on Saturdays from May through mid-October to Hoedown Island for some easy to learn Appalachian square dancing, line dancing, two-stepping, polka’s, waltzes and other couple and individual dances.  The warm-up dance starts at 6:30 pm and the regular dance program begins at 7:30 pm.  Admission is $3.00/person (ages 12 & under are free).   As an outdoor event, there is the possibility of cancellation if inclement weather is forecast or occurs. 

Aug 26, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Sep 02, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Sep 09, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Sep 16, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Sep 23, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Sep 30, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Oct 07, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Oct 14, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Oct 21, 2017  /  6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

For more information call (606) 663-2214  or visit parks.ky.gov/

Info
Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376 View Map
Dance
to Google Calendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00 iCalendar - Natural Bridge Hoedown - 2017-09-02 18:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Submit Yours