Natural Bridge Hoedown

Natural Bridge Hoedown

The famous Natural Bridge Hoedowns have been a popular tradition at Natural Bridge for over 45 years! Natural Bridge State Resort Park and square dance caller, Jane Bolin, invite you on Saturdays from May through mid-October to Hoedown Island for some easy to learn Appalachian square dancing, line dancing, two-stepping, polka’s, waltzes and other couple and individual dances. The warm-up dance starts at 6:30 pm and the regular dance program begins at 7:30 pm. Admission is $3.00/person (ages 12 & under are free). As an outdoor event, there is the possibility of cancellation if inclement weather is forecast or occurs.

Sep 16, 2017 / 6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Sep 23, 2017 / 6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Sep 30, 2017 / 6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Oct 07, 2017 / 6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Oct 14, 2017 / 6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Oct 21, 2017 / 6:30 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

For more information call (606) 663-2214 or visit parks.ky.gov/