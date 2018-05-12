Natural Bridge State Resort Park Trail Trek Series

This trek series is comprised of individual guided treks that range in distance from 4-8 miles. On each date, a unique route through Natural Bridge State Resort Park will be hiked. All treks depart at 9am from the Hemlock Lodge lobby. This is a great way to experience all the trails at Natural Bridge throughout the year! Pre-registration is required. The cost is $8/person/trek. Children 10-17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Mar 17, 2018 / 9:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

May 12, 2018 / 9:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Jun 02, 2018 / 9:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Sep 29, 2018 / 9:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.

Nov 17, 2018 / 9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

For more information contact Drew Stevens, drew.stevens@ky.gov or call the lodge at call 606-663-2214.