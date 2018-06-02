Natural Bridge State Resort Park Trail Trek Series

Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376

Natural Bridge State Resort Park Trail Trek Series

This trek series is comprised of individual guided treks that range in distance from 4-8 miles. On each date, a unique route through Natural Bridge State Resort Park will be hiked. All treks depart at 9am from the Hemlock Lodge lobby. This is a great way to experience all the trails at Natural Bridge throughout the year! Pre-registration is required. The cost is $8/person/trek. Children 10-17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Mar 17, 2018  /  9:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

May 12, 2018  /  9:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Jun 02, 2018  /  9:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Sep 29, 2018  /  9:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.

Nov 17, 2018  /  9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

For more information contact Drew Stevens, drew.stevens@ky.gov or call the lodge at call 606-663-2214.

Kids & Family, Outdoor
606-663-2214
