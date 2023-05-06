Nature Fest at Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site

Spring event to get outdoors and enjoy Nature! Visit the park on May 6th to learn about the Natural Environment of Wickliffe Mounds and the surrounding area. Activities are for all ages with environmental education exhibits, presenters, and crafts. Snake program at 11:00am and a live animal presentation at 1:00pm: Wildlife of Kentucky by LBL Woodlands Nature Station staff. Face painting of woodland creatures, educational materials and become a Jr. Naturalist with a booklet and patch. Event is Free. Museum admission is general fees.

For more information, please call 270.335.3681 or visit parks.ky.gov/wickliffe/events/events/nature-f