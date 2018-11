Nature of Christmas in Goshen Community Event

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve hosts this event as a way to thank you, our friends, neighbors and supporters for a terrific year! Don't miss this chance to mingle with friends and get in the holiday spirit.

Saturday, December 1, 2015, 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Rain date: December 8, 2015

This event is free and donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information call 502-228-4362 or visit creaseymahannaturepreserve.org