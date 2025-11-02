× Expand Nature Reimagined: The Joyful Art of Charley Harper Art Exhibit Nature Reimagined: The Joyful Art of Charley Harper Art Exhibit

The 8 North Center for the Arts proudly announces its marquee exhibition for the 2025-2026 season: Nature Reimagined: The Joyful Art of Charley Harper, November 1 - November 15, 2025. This vibrant showcase invites visitors to explore the iconic work of Charley Harper, whose "minimal realism" distilled the natural world into striking shapes, vivid color, and playful wit.

Join us for this exceptional exhibit of rare Charley Harper works from Charley Harper Art Studio and David Hausrath, collector of Charley Harper art.

Presented in the beautiful Judith M. Sarakatsannis Art Gallery at 8 North Center for the Arts in Ft Thomas, KY.

Gallery hours are free and open to the public:

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 5, 6 and 7, 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 12, 13 and 14, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15, noon-6 p.m.

This exceptional exhibit of approximately 40 pieces will include both framed prints and rarely seen originals. Merchandise and lithographs will be available for purchase. Join us for free and ticketed events taking place over two extraordinary weeks!

For more information call 513-751-0972 or visit go.evvnt.com/3305748-0?pid=11713