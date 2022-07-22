Nature's Best Hope with Dr. Douglas Tallamy at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Presented by Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in partnership with the University of Louisville’s Sustainability Council.

Dr. Tallamy will present via Zoom to an in-person audience seated at the University of Louisville’s Bingham Humanities 100 Auditorium.

Recent headlines about global insect declines and three billion fewer birds in North America are a bleak reality check about how ineffective our current landscape designs have been at sustaining the plants and animals that sustain us. Such losses are not an option if we wish to continue our current standard of living on Planet Earth. The good news is that none of this is inevitable. Dr. Tallamy will discuss simple steps that each of us can – and must – take to reverse declining biodiversity, why we must change our adversarial relationship with nature to a collaborative one, and why we, ourselves, are nature’s best hope.

Doug Tallamy is the T. A. Baker Professor of Agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 106 research publications and has taught insect related courses for 41 years. Chief among his research goals is to better understand the many ways insects interact with plants and how such interactions determine the diversity of animal communities.

His book Bringing Nature Home was published by Timber Press in 2007, The Living Landscape, co-authored with Rick Darke, was published in 2014; Nature’s Best Hope, a New York Times Best Seller, was released in February 2020, and his latest book The Nature of Oaks was released by Timber press in March 2021. In 2021 he cofounded Homegrown National Park with Michelle Alfandari. His awards include recognition from The Garden Writers Association, Audubon, The National Wildlife Federation, The Garden Club of America and The American Horticultural Association.

The auditorium is wheelchair accessible. Please email Kristin Faurest if you have questions or requests for other accommodations at the event.

Doors open at 5:30 with a spread of fresh and delicious complimentary appetizers by Amazing Graze catering.

Special thanks to Limbwalker Tree Service for sponsoring this event.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/natures-best-hope-with-dr-douglas-tallamy/