Nature Study Farm Tour Series: Birding at Elmwood w/ Laurie Thomas

The farm landscape is shaped by more than what is placed in the ground. To maintain sustainable farming practices, the farmers at Elmwood Stock Farm work closely with the birds, bugs, trees, and wildlife, while keeping in mind the history and geology of the land as well. Join Mac Stone and a guest expert each month to take a closer look at these important aspects of organic farming at Elmwood Stock Farm.

The first tour in this nature series will be an evening of birding led by Laurie Thomas, Extension Forester at the University of Kentucky. A strong flock of red-winged blackbirds can help remove pests from an entire field or hurt a grain crop. Their nests can be found woven between and around stalks of kale or corn, but red-winged blackbirds aren't the only birds visitors will find flying around Elmwood Stock Farm. There are more than a dozen other species of birds that either migrate through or call Elmwood home throughout the year, and whether they are helpful or harmful, these birds make up an important piece of the farm ecosystem.

Mac and Laurie will guide an evening of birding on a walking tour that is sure to be both informative and fun with surprises in store. Join them on May 29th, 4:45-6:45pm.

These events will be held rain or shine, except in the event of severe weather. Please plan to arrive 10 minutes before the event start time so that the tour may begin at 4:45 pm.

To gain the full experience, wear comfortable shoes that you don't mind getting dirty, pants that allow you to kneel to examine the soil, protection from the sun (or rain), and clothing that will make you comfortable while sitting at the picnic tables. Please note that this is a working farm, so electric fences are on, children need to be supervised by the adults who brought them, and pets are not allowed.

Directions will be emailed to everyone who registers so that you can find the correct farm entrance and find the starting point for this event. Preregistration is required.

For more information call (859) 621-0755 or visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours