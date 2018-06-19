Nature Study Farm Tour Series: Trees in the Bluegrass with Robert Paratley

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky

Nature Study Farm Tour Series: Trees in the Bluegrass with Robert Paratley

Join Elmwood Stock Farm for the latest in the Nature Study Farm Tour Series, Trees in the Bluegrass, a walk and discussion with guest expert Rob Paratley, Curator of University of Kentucky Herbarium on June 19th.

Discover how open savana-like vegetation showed up in the bluegrass and how to identify several of the trees living on the farm. Discuss why preserving these old, grand trees is a priority on the farm and how the farm's organic commitment allows and even encourages their preservation. Everyone should leave this tour appreciating the trees at Elmwood and across the Bluegrass.

For more information or to secure your tickets for both of these evening tours by calling 859-621-0755 or visiting elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859-621-0755
