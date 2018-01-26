Nature Watch Weekends: Sandhill Cranes at Barren River

Barren River Lake State Resort Park near Glasgow will offer its Nature Watch Weekends for sandhill cranes January 19-21 and 26-28, 2018.

Participants can register for trips led by naturalists. Registration is $45 per adult and $30 per child 8-12 years old (must be at least 8 years old to go on van tours). The registration fee includes all educational sessions, a box lunch, a long sleeve t-shirt, and your choice of a morning or afternoon tour by van.

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov