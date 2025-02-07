Nature Watch Weekends: Sandhill Cranes at Barren River

Each year, thousands of Sandhill Cranes make Barren River Lake a stop on their journey back home. Join Barren River Lake State Resort Park during its Nature Watch Weekend to get up close to these beautiful cranes as they migrate through the area.

Call the park at 270-646-2151

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov