Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

Nature Watch Weekends: Sandhill Cranes at Barren River

Each year, thousands of Sandhill Cranes make Barren River Lake a stop on their journey back home.  Join Barren River Lake State Resort Park during its Nature Watch Weekend to get up close to these beautiful cranes as they migrate through the area. 

For more information call  (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Kids & Family
