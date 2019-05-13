NBA2LOU Kentucky Legends Golf Tournament

Kentucky Legends Golf Tournament will be May 13 at Audubon Country Club. Participating foursomes will be paired with sports personalities and celebrities with ties to the Commonwealth. The cost to enter a foursome is $3,000 and a limited number of sponsorships are available ranging from $2,000-$10,000.

Participating Legends include Dan Issel, Rex Chapman, Art Still, Doug Flynn, Mike Pratt, Artis Gilmore, Steve Cauthen, Roger Burkman, Jim Green, Kyle Macy, Scooter McCray, Otis Wilson, Kenny Anderson, Bubba Paris, Danny Sullivan, Luke Hancock, Jack Givens, Eric Wood, Louie Dampier, Sonny Collins, Kym Hampton, Valerie Still, Jean Cruguet, Tubby Smith, Denny Crum, Bird Averitt, Ellie Brown Moore, Tori Murden-McClure, Kenny Walker, Rodney McCray and others to be announced.

Proceeds of the event will support the NBA2Lou, which was launched in February 2018 with the primary purpose to ensure that Louisville and the Commonwealth are NBA Ready should there be an opportunity for an NBA expansion franchise or if an existing team expresses interest in relocating.

For more information visit NBA2LOU.com