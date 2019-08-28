× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau NCM 25th Anniversary & 6th National Corvette Caravan

Often referred to as the world’s largest moving automotive event, the National Corvette Caravan is a celebration of America’s Sports Car, culminating in Bowling Green, Kentucky for the anniversary celebration of the National Corvette Museum. Hosted only once every five years, the next event is slated for Labor Day Weekend 2019 and will mark the Museum’s 25th Anniversary. Leading the charge will be Jeffrey Duda of Hainesport, NJ, a Lifetime Member of the Museum and previous co-captain of the New Jersey 2014 and 2009 Caravans.

Regional caravans will form and join other caravans as they travel across the United States to meet in Bowling Green, Kentucky for four days of festivities at the National Corvette Museum.

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit corvettemuseum.org