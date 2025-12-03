× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Needle Felted Painted Workshop Infographic

🪡🎨 Needle Felted Painting Workshop 🎨🪡

Paint with Wool — Create a Work of Art!

🗓 Date:Wed, Dec 3

🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Discover the art of needle felting in this relaxing, hands-on workshop! Instead of paint, you’ll use colorful wool fibers to “paint” your own textured masterpiece on felt.

This class is best for those with some needle felting experience.

✨ What’s Included:

✔️ All supplies (wool, felting needles, base, and tools)

✔️ Step-by-step instruction from an experienced fiber artist

✔️ Learn layering, blending, and shading techniques with wool

✔️ A finished wool painting to take home and display!

🧶 Perfect for anyone looking for a cozy, creative experience.

🎟 Seats are limited — register today

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com