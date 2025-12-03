Needle Felted Painting Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Needle Felted Painted Workshop Infographic
🪡🎨 Needle Felted Painting Workshop 🎨🪡
Paint with Wool — Create a Work of Art!
🗓 Date:Wed, Dec 3
🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Discover the art of needle felting in this relaxing, hands-on workshop! Instead of paint, you’ll use colorful wool fibers to “paint” your own textured masterpiece on felt.
This class is best for those with some needle felting experience.
✨ What’s Included:
✔️ All supplies (wool, felting needles, base, and tools)
✔️ Step-by-step instruction from an experienced fiber artist
✔️ Learn layering, blending, and shading techniques with wool
✔️ A finished wool painting to take home and display!
🧶 Perfect for anyone looking for a cozy, creative experience.
🎟 Seats are limited — register today
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com