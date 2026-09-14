Needle Felted Pumpkin Class Makerspace Western Kentucky

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Needle Felting Pumpkin Class - 1 Infographic

Charity Williams of Outnumbered Acres Shetland Wool will lead participants in wool felting two pumpkins. This class is great for beginners with no wool felting experience. All materials are provided and you will leave with TWO unique pumpkins! The class was such a hit that we have expanded to include TWO dates—you choose which works best for you. Don’t wait too long though, as it sold out last year!

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For more information call. 270.825.8144