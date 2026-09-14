Needle Felted Pumpkin Class Makerspace Western Kentucky
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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Needle Felting Pumpkin Class - 1
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Charity Williams of Outnumbered Acres Shetland Wool will lead participants in wool felting two pumpkins. This class is great for beginners with no wool felting experience. All materials are provided and you will leave with TWO unique pumpkins! The class was such a hit that we have expanded to include TWO dates—you choose which works best for you. Don’t wait too long though, as it sold out last year!
For more information call. 270.825.8144