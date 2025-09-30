Needle Felted Pumpkin Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Needle Felted Pumpkin Info
🎃🍂 Needle Felted Pumpkin Workshop 🍂🎃
Get into the fall spirit with this fun and cozy craft night! In this workshop, you’ll learn the art of needle felting — using wool roving and special barbed needles to sculpt and shape soft, fuzzy creations.
Step by step, we’ll guide you through making your very own adorable felted mini- pumpkins. No experience needed — this is a beginner-friendly craft that’s as relaxing as it is creative.
We’ll provide everything you need:
🧶 Wool roving in gorgeous fall colors
✨ Felting tools and supplies
🎃 Guidance to make your pumpkin unique
📍 Makerspace Western Ky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431
📅 Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025
⏰ 5:30pm
💲 $25
✨ A perfect craft night to enjoy with friends — you’ll head home with a handmade pumpkin that will look great on your fall table, shelf, or as part of your autumn décor
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com