× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Needle Felted Pumpkin Info

🎃🍂 Needle Felted Pumpkin Workshop 🍂🎃

Get into the fall spirit with this fun and cozy craft night! In this workshop, you’ll learn the art of needle felting — using wool roving and special barbed needles to sculpt and shape soft, fuzzy creations.

Step by step, we’ll guide you through making your very own adorable felted mini- pumpkins. No experience needed — this is a beginner-friendly craft that’s as relaxing as it is creative.

We’ll provide everything you need:

🧶 Wool roving in gorgeous fall colors

✨ Felting tools and supplies

🎃 Guidance to make your pumpkin unique

📍 Makerspace Western Ky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431

📅 Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025

⏰ 5:30pm

💲 $25

✨ A perfect craft night to enjoy with friends — you’ll head home with a handmade pumpkin that will look great on your fall table, shelf, or as part of your autumn décor

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com